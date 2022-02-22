BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
note avec
3992 avis
Mis à jour le February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located near the BTS skytrain and MRT underground stations, Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok offers popular apartment-styled accommodation. The immediate area is known for its round-the-clock lifestyle including a 24-hour supermarket just steps from the hotel and a number of pubs and restaurants nearby. All rooms are equipped with satellite TV, high-speed internet access, and a ready-to-use kitchen. Facilities on-site include a rooftop pool, fitness center, and state-of-the-art business center. Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok is ideal for affordable long-term stays, but is also very conveniently placed for tourists.

Adresse / Carte

22/22 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

