BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
Bewertung mit
3992 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 22, 2022
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 0
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 1
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 2
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 3
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 4
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 5
+36 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located near the BTS skytrain and MRT underground stations, Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok offers popular apartment-styled accommodation. The immediate area is known for its round-the-clock lifestyle including a 24-hour supermarket just steps from the hotel and a number of pubs and restaurants nearby. All rooms are equipped with satellite TV, high-speed internet access, and a ready-to-use kitchen. Facilities on-site include a rooftop pool, fitness center, and state-of-the-art business center. Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok is ideal for affordable long-term stays, but is also very conveniently placed for tourists.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

22/22 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
815 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
Bewertung mit
2381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
2580 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU