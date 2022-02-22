BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
คะแนนจาก
3992
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located near the BTS skytrain and MRT underground stations, Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok offers popular apartment-styled accommodation. The immediate area is known for its round-the-clock lifestyle including a 24-hour supermarket just steps from the hotel and a number of pubs and restaurants nearby. All rooms are equipped with satellite TV, high-speed internet access, and a ready-to-use kitchen. Facilities on-site include a rooftop pool, fitness center, and state-of-the-art business center. Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok is ideal for affordable long-term stays, but is also very conveniently placed for tourists.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

22/22 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

