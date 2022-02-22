BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
3992 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 22, 2022
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 0
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 1
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 2
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 3
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 4
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 5
+36 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located near the BTS skytrain and MRT underground stations, Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok offers popular apartment-styled accommodation. The immediate area is known for its round-the-clock lifestyle including a 24-hour supermarket just steps from the hotel and a number of pubs and restaurants nearby. All rooms are equipped with satellite TV, high-speed internet access, and a ready-to-use kitchen. Facilities on-site include a rooftop pool, fitness center, and state-of-the-art business center. Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok is ideal for affordable long-term stays, but is also very conveniently placed for tourists.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

22/22 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
waardering met
2381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
waardering met
6776 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
2580 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU