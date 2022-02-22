BANGKOK TEST & GO

Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

3992 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 0
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 1
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 2
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 3
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 4
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok - Image 5
+36 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located near the BTS skytrain and MRT underground stations, Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok offers popular apartment-styled accommodation. The immediate area is known for its round-the-clock lifestyle including a 24-hour supermarket just steps from the hotel and a number of pubs and restaurants nearby. All rooms are equipped with satellite TV, high-speed internet access, and a ready-to-use kitchen. Facilities on-site include a rooftop pool, fitness center, and state-of-the-art business center. Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok is ideal for affordable long-term stays, but is also very conveniently placed for tourists.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

22/22 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
평가
815 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
평가
2381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
평가
2580 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU