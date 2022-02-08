PHUKET TEST & GO

Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
Bewertung mit
1396 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 0
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 2
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 3
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 4
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 5
+45 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel , und Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non refunds

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

On the popular Patong Beach, guests of Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel (SHA Plus+) get to enjoy the splendors of a beachfront location. Many dive centers and tour operators are accessible from here. A stroll from the property will bring you to Jungcelon Shopping Mall and Savoey Restaurant in about five minutes. The island's nightlife is also centered in Patong, so you are never too far from an excellent party or a dining venue. Motorbike rentals available on-site make it is easy to explore Phuket at your own pace. After a day out under the sun, you are sure to appreciate the relaxing massages that are offered at the hotel. Other features that will add to your stay include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, a poolsdie bar, 24-hour front desk and room service, as well as daily newspapers and shuttle services. All things considered, Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel (SHA Plus+) is excellently located, well appointed, and reasonably priced.

Note....

The booking is not confirm if the payment is not complet

Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
Hotel Offer Brochure

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

3 Sawatdirak Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

