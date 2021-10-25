Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Unser Hotel befindet sich in günstiger Lage in Patong Beach, der pulsierendsten Stadt Phukets. Wenn Sie auf der Suche nach Nachtleben sind, ist Ashlee Hub ein Zentrum der Unterhaltung. Es gibt das Patong Otop Shopping Paradise, wo ein lokaler Markt ist, der Souvenirs und lokale Bar-Biere um uns herum verkauft. Wenn Sie nur 300 Meter Schritte machen, gelangen Sie zum endlosen weichen weißen Sand und dem glitzernden Wasser des Strandes. Ob Sie am späten Nachmittag ein Sonnenbad am Pool auf dem Dach mit Poolbar-Service genießen oder sich in unserer Sky-Lounge entspannen und eine Erfrischung holen. Unglaubliche Aussicht auf den Sonnenuntergang ist hier immer verfügbar. Und wenn Sie sich energiegeladen fühlen und fit bleiben möchten, dann gehen Sie einfach hin und trainieren Sie in Ihrer Fitness.
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 6 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Ashlee Hub Hotel PatongSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positiv
- Great pool for morning swims
Hotel good, just wish the town was more open with more guests. Looking forward to when the town returns to "normal".
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positiv
Negative
- Good location
- Friendly, helpful staff
- Large room and balcony
- Wifi was inconsistent in my room
- Bathroom is a bit dated
Overall I was very happy with my stay at Ashlee Hub in Patong for my Phuket Sandbox alternative quarantine. The hotel is not brand new and perfect, but for the price I feel it offers great value. The location is nice on the middle road in Patong, the rooms, bathrooms, and balconies are spacious, and the staff were very helpful and friendly. The rooms are a bit dated but still nice. The bathroom showed its age more; the shower was tricky to align properly and needs a new shower head, the sink had no handle so you had to guess where on, off, hot, and cold were, and the mirror was not behind the sink (off to the side) which made shaving awkward. The bed was a bit firm but had a soft topper on it. Breakfast was served from 9:00-10:30am, and everyone is given a plate with 2 eggs, 2 small chicken hotdogs, and 3 small slices of some processed deli meat, and there was a buffet area with white bread and a toasting machine, butter and jam, ketchup, watermelon slices or bananas, coffee (nescafe), tea, orange juice (very sweet, more like soda), and some days there were bottles of water and milk was available upon request. The wifi in my room was inconsistent so I ended up just using a hotspot on my phone for my laptop. Luckily, mobile internet is very cheap and fast in Thailand.
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positiv
Negative
- Very straight forward and efficient
The hotel is very well located for many things. The staff are very helpful and friendly. I would stay here again.
4.1 Deluxe Double or Twin
PositivNegative
- Hotel is Good. Breakfast included is poor.
Many one-way roads in Patong. Police is over active and tries everything to fine you. Food at beach side is fat and more expensive than one street inside. Only few shops are open, and they close early.
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positiv
Negative
- Accueil, reactivite et gentillaisse de tout le personnel.
- Je ne vois pas personellement
Tout le personel fais preuve d'une extreme gentillaisse a comencer par son Responsable M. Paul qui est de tous les instants avenant reactif et trouvant touttes les solutions a sa portée. Merci pour ce sejour simple tranquile et familial à l'egard d'un client sans exigeances extremes.
4.4 Deluxe Double or Twin
PositivNegative
Ein sehr gutes Hotel zu einem günstigen Preis, freundliches Personal, das bei Bedarf hilft. Der Manager lieferte rechtzeitig Informationen und Dokumente und gab bei Bedarf gute Anweisungen. WIR WÜRDEN MIT SICHERHEIT WIEDER BESUCHEN