BANGKOK TEST & GO

Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 - Eine Chatrium-Sammlung - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
457 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 0
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 1
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 2
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 3
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 4
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 5
+40 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG
1 REVIEW
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 100 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 12 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 - Eine Chatrium-Sammlung , und Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 - Eine Chatrium-Sammlung wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Superior 34
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe mit einem Schlafzimmer 46
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe mit einem Schlafzimmer 54
฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite mit zwei Schlafzimmern 67
฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Familiensuiten
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte

Das luxuriöse Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 liegt im Zentrum von Bangkok und bietet Apartments mit gemütlichem Service, voll ausgestatteter Küche und großem Sitzbereich. Es verfügt über einen Pool, ein Putting Green auf dem Dach und ein voll ausgestattetes Fitnesscenter.

Jedes Apartment verfügt über raumhohe Fenster, einen 42-Zoll-Smart-TV mit Satellitenkanälen, ein Heimkinosystem und einen DVD-Player. Zu den weiteren Einrichtungen gehören ein Laptop-Safe, ein Bügeleisen / -brett und ein Schreibtisch.

Das Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 liegt 750 m von der Asoke BTS SkyTrain Station und der MRT-Sukhumvit entfernt. Dieses Hotel liegt etwa 800 m von EmQuartier und Emporium entfernt.

Im The Coffee Club genießen Sie den ganzen Tag über Frühstück, Brunch und aromatischen Gourmetkaffee. Zu den weiteren Einrichtungen zählen kostenlose Parkplätze und ein Münzwaschautomat.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Rooftop Plunge Pool
  • Putting Green
  • Fitness Center
  • Coin-operated laundrette
ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Ergebnis
3.3/5
Durchschnittlich
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
1
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 - Eine Chatrium-Sammlung , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 - Eine Chatrium-Sammlung
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇦🇺Graham N Petersen

Bewertet am 07/01/2022
Angekommen um 22/12/2021
3.3 Studio Superior
Positiv     
  • was well organised with drive through PCR test on the way to the hotel
  • the transport to hotel had to wait an hour
  • met at the door and efficently booked in
Negative
  • 3 meals on offer but where not very health foods.
  • no salads or fruits for meals options.
  • offer non sugary drinks.
  • should have some snack (fruit) for in between meals.

was well organised but transport need to be quicker as waiting for a packed meeting area with traveller from all over the world. perfect spreading area. in the end a large mini van took me to hotel could have been small car if only one person. room was too spacious for 1 night stay -if neg but ok if had to do longer quarantine. more thought needs to go into meal options for more salads, fruits and breads and non sugary drinks - not soft drinks. need some small snack for inbetween means. overall was hassel free.

Adresse / Karte

26 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Partnerhotels

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
4998 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lohas Residenzen Sukhumvit
7.9
Bewertung mit
2655 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
2 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Die silberne Palme
7.9
Bewertung mit
461 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
100 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen
8
Bewertung mit
88 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18
8.7
Bewertung mit
1221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rembrandt Hotel und Suiten Bangkok
8.5
Bewertung mit
1175 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Nun Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20
8.7
Bewertung mit
585 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Asoke
8.8
Bewertung mit
1665 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit
7.8
Bewertung mit
2632 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Maduzi Hotel
9.2
Bewertung mit
73 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grande Center Point Hotel Terminal21
8.8
Bewertung mit
1221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU