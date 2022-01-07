BANGKOK TEST & GO

Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 - A Chatrium Collection - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
note avec
457 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 0
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 1
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 2
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 3
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 4
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection - Image 5
+40 Photos
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 100 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 - A Chatrium Collection de manière prioritaire, et Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 - A Chatrium Collection percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Supérieur 34
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 chambre 46
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 1 Chambre 54
฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Piscine
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite à deux chambres 67
฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Suites familiales
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Piscine
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
  • Tapis de yoga

Situé dans le centre de Bangkok, le luxueux Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 propose des appartements accueillants avec une cuisine entièrement équipée et un grand coin salon. Il dispose d'une piscine, d'un putting green sur le toit et d'un centre de remise en forme entièrement équipé.

Doté de baies vitrées, chaque appartement dispose d'une télévision connectée par satellite de 107 cm, d'un système de cinéma maison et d'un lecteur DVD. Les autres installations comprennent un coffre-fort pour ordinateur portable, du matériel de repassage et un bureau.

Le Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 est situé à 700 mètres de la station de métro aérien Asoke BTS et du MRT-Sukhumvit. Cet hôtel se trouve à environ 800 mètres d'EmQuartier et de l'Emporium.

Vous pourrez déguster un petit-déjeuner toute la journée, un brunch et un café gastronomique aromatique au Coffee Club. Les autres installations comprennent un parking gratuit et une laverie automatique.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Rooftop Plunge Pool
  • Putting Green
  • Fitness Center
  • Coin-operated laundrette
But
3.3/5
Moyenne
Basé sur 1 revoir
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
1
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 - A Chatrium Collection , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇦🇺Graham N Petersen

Révisé le 07/01/2022
Arrivé le 22/12/2021
3.3 Studio Superior
Positifs     
  • was well organised with drive through PCR test on the way to the hotel
  • the transport to hotel had to wait an hour
  • met at the door and efficently booked in
Négatifs
  • 3 meals on offer but where not very health foods.
  • no salads or fruits for meals options.
  • offer non sugary drinks.
  • should have some snack (fruit) for in between meals.

was well organised but transport need to be quicker as waiting for a packed meeting area with traveller from all over the world. perfect spreading area. in the end a large mini van took me to hotel could have been small car if only one person. room was too spacious for 1 night stay -if neg but ok if had to do longer quarantine. more thought needs to go into meal options for more salads, fruits and breads and non sugary drinks - not soft drinks. need some small snack for inbetween means. overall was hassel free.

Adresse / Carte

26 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

