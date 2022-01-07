Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 100 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Supérieur 34m²
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Four micro onde
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 chambre 46m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 1 Chambre 54m²
฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite à deux chambres 67m²
฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Situé dans le centre de Bangkok, le luxueux Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 propose des appartements accueillants avec une cuisine entièrement équipée et un grand coin salon. Il dispose d'une piscine, d'un putting green sur le toit et d'un centre de remise en forme entièrement équipé.
Doté de baies vitrées, chaque appartement dispose d'une télévision connectée par satellite de 107 cm, d'un système de cinéma maison et d'un lecteur DVD. Les autres installations comprennent un coffre-fort pour ordinateur portable, du matériel de repassage et un bureau.
Le Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 est situé à 700 mètres de la station de métro aérien Asoke BTS et du MRT-Sukhumvit. Cet hôtel se trouve à environ 800 mètres d'EmQuartier et de l'Emporium.
Vous pourrez déguster un petit-déjeuner toute la journée, un brunch et un café gastronomique aromatique au Coffee Club. Les autres installations comprennent un parking gratuit et une laverie automatique.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Rooftop Plunge Pool
- Putting Green
- Fitness Center
- Coin-operated laundrette
But
3.3/5
Moyenne
Basé sur 1 revoir
3.3 Studio Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- was well organised with drive through PCR test on the way to the hotel
- the transport to hotel had to wait an hour
- met at the door and efficently booked in
- 3 meals on offer but where not very health foods.
- no salads or fruits for meals options.
- offer non sugary drinks.
- should have some snack (fruit) for in between meals.
was well organised but transport need to be quicker as waiting for a packed meeting area with traveller from all over the world. perfect spreading area. in the end a large mini van took me to hotel could have been small car if only one person. room was too spacious for 1 night stay -if neg but ok if had to do longer quarantine. more thought needs to go into meal options for more salads, fruits and breads and non sugary drinks - not soft drinks. need some small snack for inbetween means. overall was hassel free.
