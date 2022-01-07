รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 100 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 14 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ไมเทรียโฮเทลสุขุมวิท 18 - A Chatrium Collection อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ไมเทรียโฮเทลสุขุมวิท 18 - A Chatrium Collection จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
สตูดิโอสุพีเรียร์ 34m²
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์แบบหนึ่งห้องนอน 46m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องแกรนด์ดีลักซ์แบบหนึ่งห้องนอน 54m²
฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสวีทสองห้องนอน 67m²
฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 สุดหรูตั้งอยู่ในใจกลางกรุงเทพฯให้บริการเซอร์วิสอพาร์ทเมนท์เรียบง่ายพร้อมห้องครัวที่มีอุปกรณ์ครบครันและพื้นที่นั่งเล่นขนาดใหญ่ มีสระว่ายน้ำพัตต์กรีนบนชั้นดาดฟ้าและศูนย์ออกกำลังกายพร้อมอุปกรณ์ครบครัน
อพาร์ตเมนต์แต่ละห้องมีหน้าต่างสูงจากพื้นจรดเพดานสมาร์ททีวีขนาด 42 นิ้วพร้อมช่องรายการดาวเทียมระบบโฮมเธียเตอร์และเครื่องเล่นดีวีดี สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ ได้แก่ ตู้นิรภัยสำหรับแล็ปท็อปอุปกรณ์สำหรับรีดผ้าและโต๊ะทำงาน
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสอโศกและสถานีรถไฟฟ้าใต้ดินสุขุมวิท 700 ม. โรงแรมแห่งนี้อยู่ห่างจากศูนย์การค้าเอ็มควอเทียร์และเอ็มโพเรียมประมาณ 800 ม.
ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับอาหารเช้าบรันช์และกาแฟกูร์เมต์กลิ่นหอมได้ตลอดทั้งวันที่ The Coffee Club สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ ได้แก่ ที่จอดรถฟรีและเครื่องซักผ้าแบบหยอดเหรียญ
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Rooftop Plunge Pool
- Putting Green
- Fitness Center
- Coin-operated laundrette
คะแนน
3.3/5
เฉลี่ย
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ไมเทรียโฮเทลสุขุมวิท 18 - A Chatrium Collection
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ไมเทรียโฮเทลสุขุมวิท 18 - A Chatrium Collectionดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
3.3 Studio Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- was well organised with drive through PCR test on the way to the hotel
- the transport to hotel had to wait an hour
- met at the door and efficently booked in
- 3 meals on offer but where not very health foods.
- no salads or fruits for meals options.
- offer non sugary drinks.
- should have some snack (fruit) for in between meals.
was well organised but transport need to be quicker as waiting for a packed meeting area with traveller from all over the world. perfect spreading area. in the end a large mini van took me to hotel could have been small car if only one person. room was too spacious for 1 night stay -if neg but ok if had to do longer quarantine. more thought needs to go into meal options for more salads, fruits and breads and non sugary drinks - not soft drinks. need some small snack for inbetween means. overall was hassel free.