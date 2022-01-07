총 AQ 호텔 객실 100 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
스튜디오 수 페리 어 34m²
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 마이크로파
- 수영장
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 베드룸 디럭스 46m²
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 베드룸 그랜드 디럭스 54m²
฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 베드룸 스위트 67m²
฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
방콕 중심부에 위치한 고급스러운 Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18은 완비 된 주방과 넓은 휴식 공간을 갖춘 아늑한 서비스 아파트를 제공합니다. 수영장, 옥상 퍼팅 그린 및 완비 된 피트니스 센터가 있습니다.
천장부터 바닥까지 내려 오는 대형 창문을 갖춘 각 아파트는 위성 채널이 편성 된 42 인치 스마트 TV, 홈 시어터 시스템 및 DVD 플레이어를 갖추고 있습니다. 기타 시설로는 노트북 금고, 다림질 시설 및 업무용 책상이 있습니다.
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18은 아속 BTS 스카이 트레인 역과 MRT- 수 쿰빗에서 750m 떨어져 있습니다. 이 호텔은 엠 쿼티 어와 엠포 리움에서 약 800m 떨어져 있습니다.
The Coffee Club에서 하루 종일 조식, 브런치, 향긋한 미식 커피를 즐기실 수 있습니다. 기타 시설로는 무료 주차장과 동전 주입식 세탁 시설이 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Rooftop Plunge Pool
- Putting Green
- Fitness Center
- Coin-operated laundrette
마이 트리아 호텔 수 쿰빗 18 – 차트 리움 컬렉션
3.3 Studio Superior
긍정적
네거티브
- was well organised with drive through PCR test on the way to the hotel
- the transport to hotel had to wait an hour
- met at the door and efficently booked in
- 3 meals on offer but where not very health foods.
- no salads or fruits for meals options.
- offer non sugary drinks.
- should have some snack (fruit) for in between meals.
was well organised but transport need to be quicker as waiting for a packed meeting area with traveller from all over the world. perfect spreading area. in the end a large mini van took me to hotel could have been small car if only one person. room was too spacious for 1 night stay -if neg but ok if had to do longer quarantine. more thought needs to go into meal options for more salads, fruits and breads and non sugary drinks - not soft drinks. need some small snack for inbetween means. overall was hassel free.