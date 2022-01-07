BANGKOK TEST & GO

マイトリアホテルスクンビット18–チャトリウムコレクション - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8

457レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
1 REVIEW
合計AQホテルの部屋 100 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 12最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にマイトリアホテルスクンビット18–チャトリウムコレクション 直接連絡し、 マイトリアホテルスクンビット18–チャトリウムコレクションが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スタジオスーペリア 34
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1ベッドルームデラックス 46
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1ベッドルームグランドデラックス 54
฿18,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2ベッドルームスイート 67
฿32,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ファミリースイート
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット

バンコク中心部に位置する豪華なマイトリアホテルスクンビット18は、設備の整ったキッチンと広いシーティングエリアを備えた家庭的なサービス付きアパートメントを提供しています。プール、屋上パッティンググリーン、設備の整ったフィットネスセンターがあります。

床から天井までの窓が特徴の各アパートメントには、衛星放送チャンネル付きの42インチのスマートテレビ、ホームシアターシステム、DVDプレーヤーが備わっています。その他の設備には、ラップトップ金庫、アイロン設備、ワークデスクがあります。

Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18は、BTSスカイトレインのアソーク駅とMRT-スクンビットから750ヤードの場所にあります。このホテルは、エムクオーティエとエンポリアムから約800ヤードです。

The Coffee Clubでは、終日の朝食、ブランチ、アロマティックなグルメコーヒーを楽しめます。その他の施設には、無料駐車場、コインランドリーがあります。

アメニティ/機能

  • Rooftop Plunge Pool
  • Putting Green
  • Fitness Center
  • Coin-operated laundrette
スコア
3.3/5
平均
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
マイトリアホテルスクンビット18–チャトリウムコレクションゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す マイトリアホテルスクンビット18–チャトリウムコレクション
すべてのレビューを見る

🇦🇺Graham N Petersen

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 22/12/2021
3.3 Studio Superior
ポジティブ     
  • was well organised with drive through PCR test on the way to the hotel
  • the transport to hotel had to wait an hour
  • met at the door and efficently booked in
ネガ
  • 3 meals on offer but where not very health foods.
  • no salads or fruits for meals options.
  • offer non sugary drinks.
  • should have some snack (fruit) for in between meals.

was well organised but transport need to be quicker as waiting for a packed meeting area with traveller from all over the world. perfect spreading area. in the end a large mini van took me to hotel could have been small car if only one person. room was too spacious for 1 night stay -if neg but ok if had to do longer quarantine. more thought needs to go into meal options for more salads, fruits and breads and non sugary drinks - not soft drinks. need some small snack for inbetween means. overall was hassel free.

住所/地図

26 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

