BANGKOK TEST & GO

Center Point Hotel Silom - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
1735 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 0
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 1
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 2
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 3
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 4
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 5
+40 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG
44 BEWERTUNGEN
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 196 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 84 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Center Point Hotel Silom , und Center Point Hotel Silom wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Stadtansicht 45
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 66
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Schlafzimmer Grand Suite 90
฿59,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,798 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Garden River View 45
฿48,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Garden River Blick 66
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Außenanlagen
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Schlafzimmer Garden River View 90
฿72,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Schlafzimmer Premier Suite 183
฿99,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich

Eine unserer Top-Picks in Bangkok. Das Center Point Silom genießt eine hervorragende Lage, nur 5 Gehminuten vom BTS-Bahnhof Saphan Taksin entfernt. Neben Blick auf den Fluss Chao Phraya genießen Sie auch den Komfort eines Restaurants und kostenloses WLAN.

Das Silom Center Point liegt 5 Gehminuten von lokalen Restaurants und Unterhaltungsmöglichkeiten entfernt. Es ist eine 10-minütige Fahrt vom Einkaufszentrum MBK und 26 km vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt.

Die eleganten Suiten des Hotels verfügen über ein modernes Dekor und Massivholzböden. Sie verfügen über geräumige Innenräume, eine voll ausgestattete Küche, eine Waschmaschine, eine Mikrowelle, einen Kühlschrank und ein Netflix. In den privaten Badezimmern stehen separate Badewannen , Duschbäder und Pflegeprodukte zur Verfügung.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Unterkunft mit eigenem Balkon alle Einheit
  • Real lime PCR for COVID-19
  • 24 hours nursing service and health monitoring
  • 3 meals a day
  • 4 bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in room per day (refill)
  • Free Wi-Fi internet, Cable TV & Netflix
  • One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport to hotel
  • Welcome snack and soft drink
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 44 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
23
Sehr gut
12
Durchschnittlich
9
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Center Point Hotel Silom , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇩🇪Konrad Czapiewski

Bewertet am 30/01/2022
Angekommen um 14/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Garden River View
Positiv     
  • Very Friendly Staff,
Negative
  • Breakfast only average

Clean room,Nice view,Good location,AQ Package (Transfer to Hotel,PCR Test,Food), was very well organized,

🇬🇧Paul goy

Bewertet am 26/01/2022
Angekommen um 08/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe city view
Positiv     
  • Reception very polite
  • PCR Test very efficient
  • Good room
Negative
  • Food not too good

Checked in at around 8.00 am ,PCR test at 11.00 am ,result of PCR 8.00 pm ,free to leave when I was ready , called me a taxi ,very efficient and polite service ,

🇮🇪Heather Bardon

Bewertet am 25/01/2022
Angekommen um 09/01/2022
4.4 Deluxe city view
Positiv     
  • Efficiency
Negative
  • None

I was very impressed with the whole package. The room was excellent, staff extremely helpful and pcr test carried out very efficiently. Overall I'd highly recommend this hotel.

🇮🇪Daniel Mullane

Bewertet am 25/01/2022
Angekommen um 10/01/2022
4.8 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Positiv     
  • Most efficient
Negative
  • Excess packaging ,plastic cutlery etc as we could have used the cutlery plates etc supplied

Great location and taxi to Hua Hin was organized by the hotel. Bed was most comfortable after a long flight and great bathroom. Would definitely recommend this hotel for test and go

🇹🇭Samita Nadum

Bewertet am 17/01/2022
Angekommen um 01/01/2022
4.9 Deluxe city view

Basic hotel, Nothing fancy and spectacular about this place. However the service is amazing, the check in process was perfect, the staff was nice and very helpful.

🇬🇧Diana Taylor

Bewertet am 12/01/2022
Angekommen um 27/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe city view
Positiv     
  • Balcony,good tv channel incl sport and netflix
Negative
  • Front desk and restaurant lack of communication.

The Centre Pointe have their own nurse and the arrival PCR was done 3 hours after we checked in.It was not back until 10 am the next day.I had recovered from Omnicron December 17th in the UK and had brought my NHS Covid Recovered cert with me,complying with item 3 of the Thailand Pass requirements for entry. Although my pre departure test was negative,the arrival PCR was in conclusive.I had to stay another 3 extra days,along with my husband,in the room,Eventually on the morning of day 4 ,I was given a blood test.The results came at 8pm the same day, which proved it was the Old Covid,I had had in the UK.The staff have to follow the rules of Thailand,in what was a difficult,stressful situation.I can't really comment on the food,I didn't eat much due to the stress.There was a main meal,lovely fresh fruit,drink of,juice and usually a small cake.We had to ask for topups of Tea and coffee and remind the restaurant about our meals and to leave our food,outside the door.

🇬🇧Jesse

Bewertet am 07/01/2022
Angekommen um 22/12/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Positiv     
  • Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.
  • Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)
  • Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)
Negative
  • The only negative thing is that quarantine exists at all.

Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus. Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.) Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)

🇨🇦Brian Anthony Verbin

Bewertet am 03/01/2022
Angekommen um 17/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe city view
Positiv     
  • From the beginning of our AQ at the hotel to the end was an excellent experience.
Negative
  • No negatives

From the airport to the end of our stay was absolutely excellent. The Hotel was nice, very clean, good,service, food,,AQ Testing everything was beyond our expectations. Thank you Centre Pointe Silom

🇹🇭Wandee Poolpol

Bewertet am 31/12/2021
Angekommen um 15/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Positiv     
  • Location
  • Room is comfortable and good size

Staffs are quite friendly and polite. Hotel conditions is slightly outdated. Good location in the city.

🇩🇪Martin

Bewertet am 27/12/2021
Angekommen um 17/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Garden River View
Positiv     
  • Staff was very kind and helpful, nice view from the balcony over the river
Negative
  • Old hotel which needs refurbish urgently, furnitures partly cracking
  • Writing desk unclean with visable clotted dirt
  • Loud from the road and a mosk in front
  • Food at the lower level

For one night it is OK because of the nice sunset over the river but don't recommend it for a longer stay

🇸🇬Chan Peng Kwang

Bewertet am 20/12/2021
Angekommen um 13/12/2021
4.5 1 Bedroom Grand Suite
Positiv     
  • Very professional
Negative
  • NA

Very friendly staff. The PCR test were professionally done. The test was only conducted 5 hours after we check in .The results were back after 14hours.Both times waiting for the test and test result were both quite long wait. Could be faster if done at the airport similar to Phuket.

🇸🇪Kristina Signemyr

Bewertet am 12/12/2021
Angekommen um 26/11/2021
4.3 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Positiv     
  • Spacius room and grate balcony!

Happy we choose this hotel and room. Nice and serviceminded personel. Could happily stay here again!

🇲🇾Chun Hong Keong

Bewertet am 12/12/2021
Angekommen um 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
Positiv     
  • From Airport transfer to Quarantine Hotel is superbly organized with clear covid guidelines.
Negative
  • None.

Keep up the great work and stay safe.

🇸🇬Lim

Bewertet am 12/12/2021
Angekommen um 06/12/2031
4.8 Deluxe city view
Positiv     
  • Response to email enguiry.
  • Arrival greeting and transfer.smooth
  • Check in..warm, informative, fast
  • Room and amenities.. They thought of everything
  • Meals provided :hot and delivious
  • PCR test and result.. Punctual and efficient
  • Checkout.. Smooth
  • Fantastic location
Negative
  • None

This is a great choice for a ASQ stay. Room is large with a fantastic view. Service from enquiry to departure is superb. The location is very convenient, with local food places and a Robinsons just located on ground floor. The ferry service to Asiatique, Icon Siam is just a few minutes walk as is the Saphan taksin BTS. Will stay again, ASQ or not!

🇫🇮Keiju Vikkula

Bewertet am 11/12/2021
Angekommen um 10/12/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Positiv     
  • + covid-19 test was high quality and easy
  • + You can order food from grab-application and reception will take care off it and carry it for your room.
  • + Room has a big fridge
Negative
  • Balcony was bad. No two chairs, no table as an picture looks like. Only one chair and bad voice with aircondition device. Why you but pictures which do not show reality?
  • Food. It was bad. Just rice and rice again. I get tofu curry - there was only three pieces of tofu and too much rice.
  • They don't tell you, when test results are ready. We have to be 23 hours in our room and then we asked about it. Why you don't tell answers asap?
  • They will tell you results in next day. It's always same - even then, if you are coming to room 9 am. In many places you'll get results after few hours!!!

I could not recommend this place. We change hotel when we get results after asking it. Hope no one do this mistake as we do.

🇵🇹Antonio Dias

Bewertet am 09/12/2021
Angekommen um 16/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
Positiv     
  • Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

🇮🇹Martin Visocnik

Bewertet am 09/12/2021
Angekommen um 20/11/2021
3.4 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Positiv     
  • Nice view
Negative
  • AirCon very old and loud.
  • Windows would not close properly.
  • Deco dated
  • Outdoor balcony dirty

I would not stay again here. Also the PRC test result arrived the next morning. May frineds that stayed at other facilities got the test already 5-6 hours after taking it and therefore could go out.

🇬🇧Mark Crowley

Bewertet am 07/12/2021
Angekommen um 19/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe city view
Positiv     
  • Staff absolutely brilliant
Negative
  • Poor wifi

Staff superb, even stayed another night. Wifi very poor Food edible, for a quarantine hotel Fairly central for Bangkok

🇩🇪Catina Roselius

Bewertet am 03/12/2021
Angekommen um 14/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
Positiv     
  • Well organized Airport Shuttle
  • Friendly staff
  • Clean room
  • Good variety of food

Everything was perfectly organized! We felt that we were in good hands and safe. We Can recommend this Hotel!

🇳🇱Hendrik Andries Kanon

Bewertet am 01/12/2021
Angekommen um 13/11/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Positiv     
  • Everything was perfectly organized
Negative
  • No response to sending negative antigen test to e-mail from hotel

I can recommend Centre Point to all travellers. Very good service!!

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Karte

1522/2 Soi 50, Charoenkrung Rd., Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

