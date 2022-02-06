PATTAYA TEST & GO

ASTER Hotel & Residenz - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
Bewertung mit
504 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
ASTER Hotel & Residence
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 1
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 2
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 3
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 4
ASTER Hotel & Residence - Image 5
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 100 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional Covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is in high demand right now.

When making booking requests you will be in direct contact with ASTER Hotel & Residence, and ASTER Hotel & Residence will collect payment directly from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Zimmer 30
฿22,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,300 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 35
฿24,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suiten mit einem Schlafzimmer 45
฿29,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad

Einer unserer Bestseller in Pattaya Central! Das Aster Hotel and Residence by At Mind in Pattaya Central verfügt über einen Außenpool und kostenfreies WLAN in den öffentlichen Bereichen.

Die Unterkunft befindet sich 15 Gehminuten vom Central Festival Pattaya Beach und eine 10-minütige Fahrt vom Nachtleben in der Walking Street entfernt. Der internationale Flughafen Suvarnabhumi liegt 1,5 Autostunden nördlich der Unterkunft.

Die Studios und Suiten verfügen über eine Klimaanlage, einen Flachbild-TV und einen Kühlschrank. Das eigene Bad ist mit einer Dusche ausgestattet. Die Suiten bieten auch ein Sofa.

Das Aster Hotel & Residence by At Mind verfügt über ein eigenes Restaurant und viele weitere Optionen befinden sich in der Nähe.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • Kostenloser Highspeed-Internetzugang
  • Complimentary meals including breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 2 Flaschen Trinkwasser, Kaffee und Tee täglich
  • Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
  • Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
  • 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
  • Temperaturprüfung 2 mal pro Tag
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Medical room at the hotel
Ergebnis
3.7/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 31 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
8
Sehr gut
16
Durchschnittlich
2
Arm
2
Schrecklich
3
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei ASTER Hotel & Residenz , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇵🇭Anthony Saraza

Bewertet am 06/02/2022
Angekommen um 04/02/2022
3.6 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Very clean
Negative
  • Slow internet

Good stay at this place, very clean and relaxing, . Food is ok, but missed lunch.

Overall good quarantine hotel.

🇱🇻Valdis Graumanis

Bewertet am 30/01/2022
Angekommen um 14/01/2022
3.9 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • friendly staff
Negative
  • did not clean the room or change the bedding during the week

after a negative test, a pool of at least 30 minutes could be allowed. another was ok. Regards, Valdis.

🇺🇸Philip James PISER

Bewertet am 24/01/2022
Angekommen um 08/01/2022
3.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Efficient, clean and friendly
Negative
  • Hard to use the app that downloaded test status, they tried and gave me QR code, not hotels fault, but cannot use enchana app.

Would stay again, very good place, I even tried to stay longer but it was a test and go, so was not allowed.

🇬🇧M J KAYE

Bewertet am 23/01/2022
Angekommen um 07/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Efficient at airport
Negative
  • Shared minibus not indivdual taxi.

Only 1 litre of water in room & 2 cups of coffee ZERO in the fridge to purchase. Microwave all in Chinese? Expensive for a single night only.

🇺🇸billy laxton

Bewertet am 11/01/2022
Angekommen um 26/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Room was good,
Negative
  • Food sucked. Nothing American to eat, not even a hamburger and fries.

the pics on the internet makes the hotel look nice but it is not really that nice and no transportation.

🇬🇧John Perrett

Bewertet am 08/01/2022
Angekommen um 23/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Very pleasant
  • Very helpful

Needed a few items and asked if they would go to the 7 eleven for me and without any issues or questions they did, helped with the registration on morchana app

🇳🇱Ferno Rijanto Jodiwongso

Bewertet am 07/01/2022
Angekommen um 22/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Check in and pcr test is good and fast
Negative
  • Food could have been better and warm!

Room very spacious but outdated Staff very friendly and helpful 3 meals that was served > not much flavorful very bland and some items not warm

🇩🇪Christian Paul Josef Lakner

Bewertet am 05/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Professional handling

Very good choice, if you need to stay there for quarantine. The staff is very professional and always there to give you the best support.

🇧🇪Tytgat Gino

Bewertet am 30/12/2021
Angekommen um 14/12/2021
4.0 Superior Room

People verry friendly and helpful Not many noise for sleeping. Room verry good and clean. Maybe next time take again desame hoetel.

🇬🇧Timothy Sellers

Bewertet am 25/12/2021
Angekommen um 04/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Very professional and efficient staff
  • Room had a balcony although it was small it is I think a good idea to have a room with one

An altogether ok experience for something nobody wants to do I will use them again if I have to in the future

🇬🇧Phil darlow

Bewertet am 15/12/2021
Angekommen um 29/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room

The service at the hotel was amazing, very clear and direct. The food is what you would expect from quarantine. There was a menu but with such a quick turn around on the pcr test, the menu was not needed. The WiFi connected but kept dropping out. Which worried me a bit. The payment was not easy to follow. This needs to be easier to save a lot of confusion. Overall, very impressed and happy with the whole process from the point of landing at the airport to check out

🇬🇧Paul​ Futcher

Bewertet am 13/12/2021
Angekommen um 27/11/2021
1.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • The staff were very polite and helpful
Negative
  • The food was extremely bad.

The rooms are old and not thoroughly cleaned. The food was terrible. The PCR result was given within 6 hours - good. The staff are good.

🇳🇱Martin Snelting

Bewertet am 25/11/2021
Angekommen um 15/11/2021
4.1 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Clean room and exelent service for pick up at the airport
Negative
  • Food is just average could be better

Nice and clean room, food is average but omay for one night. After negative pcr test you neex to send in a photo of a antigen test the hotel will provide.

🇨🇦Nicholas C Falcon

Bewertet am 23/11/2021
Angekommen um 07/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Quick responses to email inquiries
  • Room size
  • Bed and bedding
  • Towels and amenities
Negative
  • Plastic wrap on furniture

Arrived Nov 7 with COE. At 06h30, it was about 30 minutes to pass document check and 5 minutes at Immigration. Bags already on conveyor belt when I arrived at baggage claim.

Hotel (Aster hotel in Pattaya) had representative waiting at exit from baggage claim. 90 minutes transfer time in a van with 2 other passengers.

Originally booked 7 night AQ accommodation. But once COVID test results came back negative, I was permitted to check out. I received refund for 6 days accommodations via bank transfer.

The hotel room (1 bedroom suite) was very good. Too bad about the plastic wrap on the furniture. Food was okay. Bed comfortable and shower was good quality.

I recommend the hotel if anyone is looking for AQ hotel in Pattaya. Contact hotel directly. Payment by bank transfer (easy if you have Thai bank account).

🇭🇺Gabor Szinetar

Bewertet am 21/11/2021
Angekommen um 15/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Comfortable room, kind service.
Negative
  • Food.

Stayed there one night " test and go ". The service was professional and kind, very nice room, comfortable bed, good TV channels.

🇩🇪Müller Jens

Bewertet am 20/11/2021
Angekommen um 03/11/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room

There is actually nothing to complain about the Hotel, Service, Room, everything was good. The only complain I have, they need very very long time to pay out a refund ! I had a change on my booking, and it takes really weeks already and they told me it can take up to 45 days until I receive my money.

🇷🇺Elvira Giniatova

Bewertet am 19/11/2021
Angekommen um 01/11/2021
1.2 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • None
Negative
  • Cleanliness
  • Communication

I've booked the hotel for the quarantine. I suppose to stay there for 8 nights. As I entered the room I was negatively surprised that the room was not clean enough. There was dust and hairs everywhere. The bathtub was obviously dirty. According to the rules of the hotel they don't provide any cleaning service during whole quarantine stay. So I had to spent entire quarantine in the dirty room. You are also not allowed to use the washing machine provided in the room. The second point I was disappointed about is the communication with the hotel manager. As I entered Thailand on 1. November 2021 the rules of the quarantine in Pattaya area were changed. But the manager on duty of the hotel didn't provide me any information about new rules. She advised me to contact via email the sales department of the hotel. I contacted the sales department, but never get an answer. So it took me the whole day and all my nerves to clarify the situation with the new rules. The problem was that Aster hotel didn't want to let me out because they insisted that the rules of "Sandbox program " is not applicable for the hotel. Which is nonsense! So, I would not recommend this hotel for the quarantine. My quarantine there was very disappointing.

🇺🇸Lamyai Cologna

Bewertet am 09/10/2021
Angekommen um 03/10/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Very Clean
  • Quiet

I feel that everything they provided was of a high level. I am very pleased with my stay at Aster Hotel and Residence.

🇺🇸Dave Connor

Bewertet am 05/09/2021
Angekommen um 19/08/2021
4.9 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Outside balcony
  • Microwave
  • Bath tub
  • Separate shower
  • Good TV channels
  • 42' TV
  • Fast internet
  • Good A/c
  • Good hot water
  • Safe
  • Nice Bed
  • Nice Staff
  • Nice Nurses
  • They will do 7-+1 runs for you
  • Good driver from the airport

The Aster Hotel is a great place to stay for your ASQ..Good food, Nice sstaytaff,and nice Nurses.I will stay Aster hotel again for my next ASQ.

🇦🇺Peter Purcell

Bewertet am 04/08/2021
Angekommen um 19/07/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Support und Service waren ausgezeichnet.
Negative
  • Wifi war im Allgemeinen schnell, aber viele Male am Tag scheint es langsamer zu werden und Netflix usw. hängte für ein paar Minuten?

Dies ist mein 4. AQS und ich war mit dem Service und dem Preis zufrieden. Das Essen war viel besser als in anderen ASQ, also insgesamt ein gutes Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis. Anfragen an der Rezeption wurden schnell und effizient bearbeitet. Die Möglichkeit, Handtücher und Bettwäsche einmal pro Woche zu wechseln, war eine angenehme Überraschung?

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Karte

85/85 Central Pattaya Soi 12, Moo9, Nongprue District, Pattaya, Chonburi, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand

 
