Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 200 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPEZIALANGEBOT
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 30m²
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Kaffeemaschine
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 40m²
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Schwimmbad
Eine unserer Top-Auswahl in Pattaya Central. Das Hotel Amber Pattaya verfügt über ein Restaurant, ein Fitnesscenter, eine Bar und einen Garten in Pattaya Central. Dieses 4-Sterne-Hotel bietet Zimmerservice und Babysitter-Service. Das Hotel bietet Stadtblick, einen Außenpool, eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption und kostenfreies WLAN in der gesamten Unterkunft.
Die Zimmer des Hotels verfügen über einen Sitzbereich, einen Flachbild-Sat-TV und ein eigenes Bad mit einem Haartrockner und einer Dusche. Alle Zimmer verfügen über einen Kühlschrank.
Ein À-la-carte-Frühstück wird jeden Morgen im Hotel Amber Pattaya serviert.
Die Unterkunft bietet eine 4-Sterne-Unterkunft mit Sauna und Sonnenterrasse.
Beliebte Sehenswürdigkeiten in der Nähe des Hotels Amber Pattaya sind Pattaya Beach, Harbour Pattaya Megafun Mall und The Avenue Pattaya. Der nächstgelegene Flughafen ist U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 30 km vom Hotel entfernt. Die Unterkunft bietet einen kostenpflichtigen Flughafentransfer.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Pattaya)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- Kostenloser Highspeed-Internetzugang
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 Flaschen Trinkwasser, Kaffee und Tee täglich
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
- 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
- Temperaturprüfung 2 mal pro Tag
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Medical room at the hotel
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 25 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Amber Hotel Pattaya
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Amber Hotel PattayaSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- All good, would definitely stay there again.
Transfer from BKK airport all good and pre arranged by hotel, got tested when arrived at hotel and all paperwork sorted, told to go straight to room and wait for a WhatsApp message with results, could take up to 10 hours but arrived within 8 hours, room service was faultless all day, I stayed in the same hotel to do my day 5 test also.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Es war alles sehr gut organisiert
- Es gab keine Nachteile. Evtl wären ein paar ausländische TV Sender nicht verkehrt gewesen.
Alles war sehr gut organisiert gewesen. Das Essen war in Ordnung, vielleicht sollte das Frühstück etwas nach europäischen Geschmack ausgerichtet werden. Dies ist aber Ansichtssache.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Wonderful clean and smart hotel with friendly and helpful staff, would have liked to stay longer but could not as quarantine hotel
- Food not great, but acceptable
This is a great modern hotel, perfectly situated but peaceful and relaxing with truly wonderful caring staff.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Excellent there was not one thing I could complain about I stay 14 days quarantine in my own country worst experience I had staying 7 days quarantine in Amber hotel Pattaya was a breeze.
- There’s isn’t any negative things from the pick up at the airport to the end of my seven days was positive.
Again like to thank the staff and Amber hotel for make me feel comfortable I like to thank the nurse who to a swap thank you . The hospitality of the hotel was great
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Positiv
- Clean rooms and friendly staff
The food was very yummy and you will not get hungry,actually it was to much food for one person,but better get much then to little
4.7 Deluxe Room
I had a very very good service and the food is excellent and very very well received by the staff I enjoyed my experience with this hotel group thank you very much to the managers of this hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv
No ja much to say, but need say something. All go good. I get what i need and be happy for my short wisit
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Nice Clean Room
- Bed comfortable
- TV has international channels
- Great Shower
- Food excellent
- Great Wi-Fi
- Balcony
- Balcony View of shrubbery
- Could do more on single use plastics
Having to do 14 days quarantine at The Hotel Amber in Pattaya, location excellent, the service was second to none and the staff responded very quickly to any situation. I hope to revisit once things get back to normal. All in all if you're doing quarantine I highly recommend Amber Hotel Pattaya.
4.1 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very good service.
- The staff was friendly and helpful to almost all my needs.
- Good bed
- Good food.
- Very little space for putting your plates when eating
- Difficult to sit when eating
- There should be a table chair (with a back support) in the room
- Missed a sponge for cleaning the plates and cutlery, had to use my hands as in the woods and wilderness
All in all a good stay taking in mind the circumstances. One of the staff even sent me a note regretting her English language. No need to, the staff did an excellent job.
1.2 Deluxe Room
I am a man no hair but Room are so dirty by long hair is everywhere seem like they not clean it before give to new customer.You have to clean by your self even in ASQ Latter from hotel they said have service.Food when they give are so cold you have to put in Microwave or you have to order from out side. After you have a covid test also you cannot go out even 10 minuten
4.0 Deluxe Room
PositivNegative
- รสชาดไม่ค่อยดี อาหารไม่หลากหลาย
การบริการดี ห้องพักสะอาดน่าอยู่ อาหารไม่มีรสชาด หมอน ผ้าเช็ดตัวมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับตั้งแต่วันแรกที่เข้าพัก หมอนแข็ง ทำให้นอนหลับไม่สบาย
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv
thanks to all the staff at amber , and stay safe , thanks so much for your hospitality, khap khun ma krup
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
- Sehr nettes, entgegenkommendes Personal
- Komfortables Zimmer
- YouTube im Fernsehen
- Balkon
- Schöne Dusche
Ich habe meinen Aufenthalt hier genossen, ich würde dieses Hotel jedem empfehlen, der Quarantäne machen muss. Guter Platz.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Fernsehfilme werden gezeigt, Formel F1 wird gezeigt, Nachrichten und alles andere.
- Fällt mir jetzt nicht ein.
Das Amber Hotel hat ein tolles Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis. Gutes Essen, Dusche, Sanitäranlagen, Toiletten, gut und einfach. Und den Balkon nicht zu vergessen.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Professionelle Angestellte. Sie antworteten schnell, wenn sie kontaktiert wurden.
- Wirklich komfortables Zimmer, das Bett war weich, die Klimaanlage kalt.
- Bad/Dusche wirklich modern.
- Ich habe es genossen, auf dem Balkon mit Blick auf den Pool zu sitzen. Der Pool hat fließendes Wasser und die Geräusche beruhigen.
- An manchen Tagen ist das Essen wirklich gut und an manchen Tagen war es ok. Aber das Personal ist schnell mit Bestellungen zum Mitnehmen.
- Ich glaube, WE* könnte mehr recyceln. Ich habe viele Plastikbehälter durchforstet.
Niemand möchte in Quarantäne, aber @ Hotel Amber ich mache das Beste aus der Situation. Die Gegend ist ruhig und die Luftqualität hier ist wirklich gut. Ich würde auf jeden Fall wieder hier übernachten, sobald wir wieder normal sind.
2.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Sehr gutes Internet
- Gute Lage
- Niemals die Möglichkeit, den Raum für irgendeine Erholung zu verlassen
- Speisekarte weit unter dem Standard
- 15 Tage keine Zimmerreinigung!
Fühlte mich wie in einem Ebola-Krankenhaus. Die Angst hat die Tatsache übernommen, dass Kunden tatsächlich Menschen sind. Wie kann jemand 16 Tage ohne Reinigung in einem Raum eingesperrt werden? Insgesamt müssen die Gäste 4 negative Tests durchführen. 1 vor Reiseantritt, 1 am ersten Tag, 1 am 5. Tag und 1 am 12. Tag. Überschwingen?
3.8 Deluxe Room
Ich war mit dem Service zufrieden, aber sieben Tage sind trotzdem lang! Ich hoffe, wenn ich das nächste Mal nach Thailand zurückkehre, wird es keine Qauaranten mehr geben!
4.2 Grand Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Schöne Aussicht vom Balkon
- Komfortables Zimmer
- Das Essen war ein bisschen repetitiv
- Zu viel Reis
Ich hatte einen recht angenehmen 10-tägigen Aufenthalt, das WiFi war ausgezeichnet, das Zimmer war komfortabel. Ich hatte das Glück und hatte vom Balkon aus einen Blick auf einen Großteil von Pattaya.
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- Alles gut und akzeptabel ohne Beanstandung
Alles gut und akzeptabel ohne Beanstandung. Nur dass das Essen mit dem Menü, das wir ausgewählt haben, für 1 oder 2 Tage nicht korrekt ist. So weit, ist es gut.
3.2 Grand Deluxe
Positiv
Negative
- schönes großes sauberes Zimmer gutes WiFi
- Das Essen ist schlecht und kleine Portionen viel Aufstieg, aber wenig Gemüse oder Fleisch
Ich hatte Glück für mich nur 10 Tage in Quarantäne hier schönes, sauberes, großes Zimmer mit Balkon, aber schlechtem Essen.
