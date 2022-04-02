SAMUI TEST & GO

The Briza Beach Resort - AQ / ASQ

Samui
7.7
rating with
799 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 0
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 1
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 2
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 3
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 4
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 5
+25 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Briza Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) is located on the popular Chaweng Beach, only a 10-minute walk from shopping, bars and restaurants and the vibrant nightlife for which Chaweng is world famous. All of this is within a 15-minutes journey from Koh Samui’s boutique airport. With 81 beautifully designed villas that cater to all guest's individual tastes, The Briza Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) is the perfect place to relax whilst being close to all that Chaweng has to offer. The resort's villa designs offer one bedroom, two bedrooms and a single villa for up to 6 people with free WiFi throughout the resort. The entire resort offers guests a peaceful and relaxed beachfront oasis within easy reach of the main attractions of Chaweng. The Briza Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) is the perfect base from which to explore stunning Koh Samui.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Briza Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Briza Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

173/22 Moo 2 Tambol Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa
7.4
rating with
1090 reviews
From ฿-1
The Lamai Samui Hotel and Resort
8.5
rating with
338 reviews
From ฿-1
The Spa Resort
7.3
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Aura Samui Best Beach Hotel
8
rating with
12 reviews
From ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Avani+ Samui Resort
8.9
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU