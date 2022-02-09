SAMUI TEST & GO

Avani+ Samui Resort - AQ / ASQ

Samui
8.9
rating with
88 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 0
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 1
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 2
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 3
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 4
Avani+ Samui Resort - Image 5
+37 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 58 Bedrooms

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 35 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Avani+ Samui Resort in a prioritized manner, and Avani+ Samui Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Avani Deluxe Room 42
฿26,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿26,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Villa 68
฿47,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿47,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿35,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Coffee Machine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool

Avani+ Samui Resort (SHA Plus+) is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Samui. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to must-see destinations.Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Avani+ Samui Resort (SHA Plus+) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest.The property is home to 58 rooms & (beachfront) villas. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, linens, mirror, slippers, sofa. Guests of the Deluxe Room and Avani Pool Villas can check-in and check out any time of the day. Guests will just need to notify the property 48 hours in advance so arrangements can be made. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of snorkeling, canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, garden.Whatever your reason for visiting Samui, Avani+ Samui Resort (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting breakaway.

Amenities / Features

  • Avani Accommodation
  • Daily Breakfast
  • Guests arriving from abroad must book PCR tests, priced at THB 2,200 each, in advance and show proof of payment in order to secure Thailand Passs. 2 PCR tests are required per person (at a total of THB 4,400)
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Avani+ Samui Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Avani+ Samui Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

53/5 Moo 4, Phang Ka, Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 82000

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU