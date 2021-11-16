Total AQ Hotel Rooms 88 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Koh Samui Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa is set amongst natural surroundings and is only 2 kilometers from both Chaweng and Lamai Beach. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Facilities at the resort include car/bike rentals, a swimming pool, tour services, and a fully equipped business center. Guests can enjoy Thai, Japanese, and international cuisine at either of the sea-front restaurants while catching a cool afternoon breeze or watching a spectacular sunset. To truly relax, be sure to go in for a massage at the Salarom Spa to ease your tension and calm your mind. All chalets and rooms are designed in Thai style using natural materials and surrounded by tropical greenery. Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chaweng Noi.

Amenities / Features RT-PCR (3 times) provided by Koh Samui Hospital

Transfer from Airport to Baan Hin Sai Resort (1 times)

Welcome Beverages and Snacks one time upon arrival in room

3 meals/day for 7 Days, Daily Breakfast on Day 8, and10% discount of food and beverage at the Restaurant

4 bottles of drinking water per day

In-room coffee & tea making

In-room microwave

Welcome Amenities

WIFI internet in rooms and all areas

Cable TV/International channels, Netflix Available for phone

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 11 reviews Rating 8 Excellent 2 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇨🇭 Bossart Arrived on 27/10/2021 4.5 Sea Front Standard Positives Very nice and helpful stuff We really enjoyed the resort. the ambience was very nice - the people working with us were very helpful. a good start to our vacation 🇺🇸 Philip George Barnes II Arrived on 23/09/2021 4.7 Standard Positives Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Great staff. Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing. Negatives I wish a gym had been available for the free days. Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Allowed for a nice cross breeze thru the room. Great staff. They always had an answer for any questions. After the first Negative PCR test the grounds allowed you to have a nice walk thru great garden areas as well as the two swimming pools. Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing. No problems with this part at all as all testing was done right on the hotel grounds. 🇬🇧 Sian Walker Arrived on 17/09/2021 4.2 Standard Positives Staff were friendly.

Food was good.

Wifi was strong.

Room was big enough.

As a lone female traveller I felt safe. Negatives The resort is very hilly so may not be suitable for all guests, but a golf buggy service is provided. I would recommend this resort to other people. Clearer information could help regarding using the pool and other facilities but if you ask the staff they can answer you straight away and they are always willing to help. It is a set menu which you choose between thai or western meals. Nice place to relax when you first arrive in Thailand. 🇳🇿 Peter Thomas Arrived on 12/09/2021 4.8 Standard Positives Staff great , rooms nice and comfortable,it was a really nice place to spend quarantine Negatives Nothing Everything from the start was made so easy by the wonderful staff. Had great food, with a beautiful view from the restaurant, the was nice and comfortable and had everything I needed. Would stay again even out of quarantine 🇵🇱 Michał Stefanski Arrived on 03/09/2021 4.8 Sea Front Standard Positives Nice people and the manager Negatives None We are happy to recommend this place for the first week of stay! Was nice and cheaper as different options of quarantine 🇫🇷 Riad Arrived on 02/09/2021 4.8 Standard Positives Good Wi-Fi

Very good staff, everyone very kind and helpful

Amazing environment, it looks like you're in the jungle Negatives Electricity issues due to road rearrangement I think, so they had to put the generator which is very noisy for the rooms on the top of the site

But it's just temporary so I have been received very kindly by the staff, they are always taking care of your needs it was very nice. The place is crazy, it's like you're into the jungle The wifi works good, you have wifi relay almost everywhere Staff very arranging, great view I loved it 🇫🇷 paul louis freyd Arrived on 22/08/2021 4.8 Standard Positives for me all is positives.... Negatives nothing 7 days in this hotel , 7 days good...a staff+++ 2 swimming pool a good wifi....L hotel est calme , dans la verdure et au bord de la mer , plusieurs piscines de disponible , un personnel agréable et un manager vraiment sympatique..la cuisine est principalement thai mais ca va , tres honnetement c est aussi bon que dans les restautants , le matin un petit dejeuné au choix , du simple café aux fruits en passant par des assiettes completes ....conclusion : hotel agréable avec des libertés appréciables , un tres tres bon rapport qualité prix avec un personnel tres tres sympatique et a votre ecoute...a ne pas hesiter. 🇨🇭 VIVIAN FABIO HUGENTOBLER Arrived on 27/08/2000 4.8 Standard Positives Friendly Staff, Very very good food I like this hotel very much. It was a great experience. I like the foodand the friendly employers. It has a good See view and is a beautiful spot in Koh Samui. 🇫🇷 Freyd Arrived on 22/08/2021 5.0 Standard Positives All is + Very good hôtel in the countryside with the sea, pleasant staff , good food thai, possible européen food, sévère swimmingpool, wifi 100%, recommandée ++ for quarantine...un hôtel agréable que vous regretterez pas d avoir choisi pour votre quarantaine, nous étions inquiet avant de venir, nous avons passé une quarantaine agréable.Merci au manager très professionnel et très agréable. 🇩🇪 Guenter Busch Arrived on 15/08/2021 2.8 Standard Positives staff friendly , food in restaurant Negatives The food on the first day was extremely bad , The room are very old fashioned, the chairs in the room not comfortable, the noise reduction through the walls not good (you can hear all about your neighbor) The most terrible us that you have to book and pay (not refundable) the Hotel in advance, even you don't know if you will get a COE. This is will all respect very unfair and if I where a tourist I would not com under these conditions 🇬🇧 Gerald Clapham Arrived on 08/08/2021 3.5 Standard Positives Good cvid standards and very thorough Negatives Complex is outdated Everything is OK but from the moment you arrive your just waiting to escape to the next hotel. Staff are brilliant but the whole site needs updating and there is no beach