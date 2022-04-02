Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
Briza Beach Resort(SHA Plus+)는 인기 있는 차웽 해변에 위치하고 있으며 쇼핑, 바, 레스토랑, 차웽이 세계적으로 유명한 활기찬 야간 오락거리에서 도보로 단 10분 거리에 있습니다. 이 모든 것이 코사무이의 부티크 공항에서 15분 이내 거리에 있습니다. 81개의 아름답게 디자인된 빌라로 모든 손님의 개별 취향을 만족시켜주는 Briza Beach Resort(SHA Plus+)는 차웽이 제공하는 모든 것에 가까이 있으면서 휴식을 취하기에 완벽한 장소입니다. 리조트의 빌라 디자인은 침실 1개, 침실 2개 및 리조트 전역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공하는 최대 6인용 싱글 빌라를 제공합니다. 리조트 전체는 차웽의 주요 명소까지 쉽게 이동할 수 있는 평화롭고 편안한 해변 오아시스를 제공합니다. Briza Beach Resort(SHA Plus+)는 멋진 코사무이를 탐험하기에 완벽한 거점입니다.