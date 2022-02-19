SAMUI TEST & GO

The Spa Resort - AQ / ASQ

Samui
7.3
rating with
8 reviews
Updated on February 19, 2022
The Spa Resort - Image 0
The Spa Resort - Image 1
The Spa Resort - Image 2
The Spa Resort - Image 3
The Spa Resort - Image 4
The Spa Resort - Image 5
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 25 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital KOH SAMUI HOSPITAL

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Spa Resort in a prioritized manner, and The Spa Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Garden Of Eden 28
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Arcadia Deluxe Room 25
฿17,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Arcadia Villa by the Pool 32
฿22,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat

Designed for both business and leisure travel, The Spa Resort is ideally situated in Lamai, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Spa Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, restaurant are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 24 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Samui, The Spa Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

171/2 Moo 4 T. Mared, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

