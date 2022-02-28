Sleep Mai Lifestyle Hotel Thapae - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

With a stay at Sleep Mai Lifestyle Hotel Thapae, you'll be centrally located in Chiang Mai, just a 3-minute walk from Tha Phae Gate and 11 minutes by foot from Chiang Mai Night Bazaar. This hotel is 0.5 mi (0.8 km) from Chiang Mai Gate and 0.6 mi (1 km) from Sunday Walking Street Market. Take advantage of recreation opportunities including an outdoor pool and a fitness center. Additional features at this hotel include complimentary wireless Internet access and tour/ticket assistance. Featured amenities include a 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, and laundry facilities. Planning an event in Chiang Mai? This hotel has facilities measuring 43 square feet (4 square meters), including conference space. A roundtrip airport shuttle is provided for a surcharge (available 24 hours), and free self parking is available onsite. Grab a bite from the snack bar/deli serving guests of Sleep Mai Lifestyle Hotel Thapae. Buffet breakfasts are available daily from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM for a fee. Make yourself at home in one of the 68 air-conditioned rooms featuring refrigerators and LED televisions. Complimentary wireless Internet access keeps you connected, and cable programming is available for your entertainment. Private bathrooms with showers feature complimentary toiletries and hair dryers. Conveniences include phones, as well as laptop-compatible safes and desks.

地址/地图

2 Soi2 Kodchasarn Road Changklan Muang Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

