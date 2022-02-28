Sleep Mai Lifestyle Hotel Thapae - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
With a stay at Sleep Mai Lifestyle Hotel Thapae, you'll be centrally located in Chiang Mai, just a 3-minute walk from Tha Phae Gate and 11 minutes by foot from Chiang Mai Night Bazaar. This hotel is 0.5 mi (0.8 km) from Chiang Mai Gate and 0.6 mi (1 km) from Sunday Walking Street Market. Take advantage of recreation opportunities including an outdoor pool and a fitness center. Additional features at this hotel include complimentary wireless Internet access and tour/ticket assistance. Featured amenities include a 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, and laundry facilities. Planning an event in Chiang Mai? This hotel has facilities measuring 43 square feet (4 square meters), including conference space. A roundtrip airport shuttle is provided for a surcharge (available 24 hours), and free self parking is available onsite. Grab a bite from the snack bar/deli serving guests of Sleep Mai Lifestyle Hotel Thapae. Buffet breakfasts are available daily from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM for a fee. Make yourself at home in one of the 68 air-conditioned rooms featuring refrigerators and LED televisions. Complimentary wireless Internet access keeps you connected, and cable programming is available for your entertainment. Private bathrooms with showers feature complimentary toiletries and hair dryers. Conveniences include phones, as well as laptop-compatible safes and desks.
2 Soi2 Kodchasarn Road Changklan Muang Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100