PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
通过
355条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+37 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2004, Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified) is a distinct addition to Chonburi province and a smart choice for corporate travelers. Within a 15 kilometers radius are located the country’s main industrial estates with both local and large multinational companies. Sriracha city center is just 20 minutes away and Suvannabhumi International airport is a quick 90 minute drive. This 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. For those of you who want to venture out, there are many well known temples in the area and Sriracha City offers all the modern conveniences like department stores, shopping centers and movie theaters. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chonburi property. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms and public areas, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, wheelchair accessible and taxi service to ensure guests the greatest comfort. The property comprises of 3 distinct wings: Mansion, Hotel and Villas. The Clubhouse, restaurants, swimming pool which are located at the Hotel wing are a short 1.5 kilometers journey with the available and free shuttle from the Mansion and 500 meters from the Villas.

Step into one of 222 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD, clothes rack, linens. The championship 27-hole golf course (on site), outdoor pool and spa are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. The newly completed Arena is the country’s biggest and best endurance sports performance training center with it’s own private 6 kilometers uninterrupted cycling lane, 50-meter FINA approved swimming pool, 1 kilometer outdoor running lane, retails shops, 2 indoor Futsal pitches and 3 FIFA regulation football pitches. The complementing Energy Lab Fitness Center at the hotel grounds is equipped with the latest high tech fitness equipment and the resident world class coaching staff are on hand to provide bespoke training programs to improved performance for both beginners and elite athletes alike. Dining options abound with The Barn roastery offering fresh coffee and snacks, Khun P – noodles and local delicacies, Oren San – Japanese cuisine and teppanyaki and Strings and Jugs serving crafted beer on tap with live music and western favorite dishes. Whatever your purpose of visit, Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified) is an excellent choice for your stay in Chonburi.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Pattana Sports Resort (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

99/89 Moo 9 Khaokansong, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

