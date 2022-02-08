PATTAYA TEST & GO

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
通过
3388条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+19 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)以优先方式，以及Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified) are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Sri Racha, Pacific Park Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chonburi. With its location just from the city center and from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chonburi hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping, convenience store, wheelchair accessible, free Wi-Fi in all rooms. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Pacific Park Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chonburi.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Bella Villa Cabana
7.7

3486 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5

659 评论
฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9

2305 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU