Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk service is provided at the hotel including luggage storage.Packing light is possible at Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee and instant tea at your disposal.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Reasons to stay hereGet more than you bargain for here, which scores value for money higher than 83% of the city's accommodation.