NAP KRABI HOTEL 是娱乐和放松的理想场所，位于甲米的 Krabi Noi 地区。这家四星级酒店距离机场仅 8 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在 NAP KRABI HOTEL，我们竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、邮政服务、出租车服务，这只是 NAP KRABI HOTEL 与市内其他酒店不同的部分设施。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。部分客房提供衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、毛巾。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。 NAP KRABI HOTEL 是在甲米寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。