KRABI TEST & GO

甲米一日酒店 - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
7.9
通过
847条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 0
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 1
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 2
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 3
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 4
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 5
+33 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

NAP KRABI HOTEL 是娱乐和放松的理想场所，位于甲米的 Krabi Noi 地区。这家四星级酒店距离机场仅 8 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在 NAP KRABI HOTEL，我们竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、邮政服务、出租车服务，这只是 NAP KRABI HOTEL 与市内其他酒店不同的部分设施。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。部分客房提供衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、毛巾。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。 NAP KRABI HOTEL 是在甲米寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是甲米一日酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 甲米一日酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

575 Moo.11 Krabi Noi, Muang, Krabi Noi, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

艾丽莎甲米酒店
8.7

5 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
查达泰国村
7.9

691 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
阿南塔布林度假村
8.2

1479 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU