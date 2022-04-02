KRABI TEST & GO

NAP KRABI HOTEL - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
7.9
rating with
847 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 0
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 1
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 2
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 3
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 4
NAP KRABI HOTEL - Image 5
+33 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, NAP KRABI HOTEL is located in the Krabi Noi area of Krabi. Only 8 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At NAP KRABI HOTEL, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service are just a few of the facilities that set NAP KRABI HOTEL apart from other hotels in the city. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, towels. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. NAP KRABI HOTEL is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at NAP KRABI HOTEL, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR NAP KRABI HOTEL
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

575 Moo.11 Krabi Noi, Muang, Krabi Noi, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Alisa Krabi Hotel
8.7
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
rating with
1479 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU