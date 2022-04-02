Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Ideal for fun and relaxation, NAP KRABI HOTEL is located in the Krabi Noi area of Krabi. Only 8 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At NAP KRABI HOTEL, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service are just a few of the facilities that set NAP KRABI HOTEL apart from other hotels in the city. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, towels. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. NAP KRABI HOTEL is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Krabi.