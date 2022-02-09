Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Pullman Khao Lak Resort以优先方式，以及Pullman Khao Lak Resort从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44 m² ฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

工作空间 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62 m² ฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.

便利设施/功能 Beach hotel

Outdoor swimming pool

Infinity pool

Kid's Club

Playground

24 hours Fitness

Restaurants

Beach Club

Water activities: SUP board, Kayak

Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates

The Hub Pool Bar

Roslyn Spa

Concierge and Limousine service

SHA Extra+ accommodation

SHA+ certificate for limousine services

Located near to historical town

Tour Desk

Gift Shop

