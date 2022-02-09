Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Pullman Khao Lak Resort以优先方式，以及Pullman Khao Lak Resort从你会直接收取货款。
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.
46 109 Moo 2 Soi 46 Laem Son Bang Muieng Beach Takua Pa, Haadson Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190