PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.9
通过
43条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 0
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 1
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 2
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 3
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 4
Pullman Khao Lak Resort - Image 5
+15 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Pullman Khao Lak Resort以优先方式，以及Pullman Khao Lak Resort从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room, 1 King Size Bed or Twin Bed 44
฿22,050 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 咖啡机
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
FAMILY SUITE, 1 King Size Bed and 2 Single Beds 62
฿46,513 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿36,915 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿29,532 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,766 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,383 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 工作空间

Sit back and relax. At Pullman Khao Lak Resort, you will find everything you need to refresh your body and mind. With white powdery sands and azure waters of the Andaman Sea, this resort rests on Bang Muang Beach within the Khao Sok National Park. More than just a holiday, this Khao Lak Resort offers a sophisticated setting with many scenic vantage points for you to recharge and reconnect.

便利设施/功能

  • Beach hotel
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Infinity pool
  • Kid's Club
  • Playground
  • 24 hours Fitness
  • Restaurants
  • Beach Club
  • Water activities: SUP board, Kayak
  • Yoga, Thai Boxing, Tai Chi, Pilates
  • The Hub Pool Bar
  • Roslyn Spa
  • Concierge and Limousine service
  • SHA Extra+ accommodation
  • SHA+ certificate for limousine services
  • Located near to historical town
  • Tour Desk
  • Gift Shop
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Pullman Khao Lak Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Pullman Khao Lak Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

46 109 Moo 2 Soi 46 Laem Son Bang Muieng Beach Takua Pa, Haadson Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4

5 评论
฿-1
沙罗人
9.1

229 评论
฿-1
坎塔利海滩别墅及套房 - 考拉
8.6

448 评论
฿-1
阿亚拉别墅酒店
8.2

737 评论
฿-1
卡萨德拉弗洛拉酒店
9.1

372 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村考拉克水域
8.8

732 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU