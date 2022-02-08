Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai, located in the Chang Khlan area, is a popular choice for travelers. Set 2.7 km from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, chapel, convenience store, daily housekeeping. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, towels, fireplace, clothes rack, slippers to please the most discerning guest. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.