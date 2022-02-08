CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2

94レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 0
Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 1
Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 2
Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 3
Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 4
Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 5
+44 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai, located in the Chang Khlan area, is a popular choice for travelers. Set 2.7 km from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, chapel, convenience store, daily housekeeping. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, towels, fireplace, clothes rack, slippers to please the most discerning guest. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Maiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Empress Premier Hotel Chiang Mai
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

199/42 Soi Charoenprathet 12, Changklan Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU