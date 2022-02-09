PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Baan Krating Khaolak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.7
通过
518条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Baan Krating Khaolak Resort - Image 0
Baan Krating Khaolak Resort - Image 1
Baan Krating Khaolak Resort - Image 2
Baan Krating Khaolak Resort - Image 3
Baan Krating Khaolak Resort - Image 4
Baan Krating Khaolak Resort - Image 5
+16 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baan Krating Khaolak Resort is an exclusive boutique resort in Khao Lak. It is 60 minutes from the airport and only 80km away from the city center. The resort offers to sit close to the Khao Lak National Park, giving guests the best of both worlds. Whether on business or holiday, each of the 24 rooms at this 3-star property are designed help guests relax in comfort and style, offering panoramic views of the ocean. Enjoy fine dining at the Sorny Restaurant and Bar where Thai and Western cuisines are prepared by a local chef, or have a private dinner on an open deck at On the Rock. Guests seeking that perfect blend of attentive care and modern convenience will find it at this lovely hotel. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Baan Krating Khaolak Resort.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Baan Krating Khaolak Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Baan Krating Khaolak Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

20/28 Moo 7 ,Khuk Khak,Takua Pa, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5

114 评论
฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - 仅限成人
8.8

312 评论
฿-1
考拉梅林度假村
8.3

105 评论
฿-1
考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心
8.8

621 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村金沙考拉克
8.8

1583 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村沙滩上的叶子
8.5

460 评论
฿-1
卡利马度假村和别墅考拉克
9

577 评论
฿-1
X10 考拉克度假村
9.2

365 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU