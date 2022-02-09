Baan Krating Khaolak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Baan Krating Khaolak Resort is an exclusive boutique resort in Khao Lak. It is 60 minutes from the airport and only 80km away from the city center. The resort offers to sit close to the Khao Lak National Park, giving guests the best of both worlds. Whether on business or holiday, each of the 24 rooms at this 3-star property are designed help guests relax in comfort and style, offering panoramic views of the ocean. Enjoy fine dining at the Sorny Restaurant and Bar where Thai and Western cuisines are prepared by a local chef, or have a private dinner on an open deck at On the Rock. Guests seeking that perfect blend of attentive care and modern convenience will find it at this lovely hotel. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Baan Krating Khaolak Resort.

Adresse / Karte

20/28 Moo 7 ,Khuk Khak,Takua Pa, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand

