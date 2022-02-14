KRABI TEST & GO

Andamanee Boutique Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.3
更新于 February 14, 2022
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 0
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 1
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 2
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 3
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 4
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Andamanee is a playful word combination meaning 'sea jewel' and is a proper name for this property. The 50-room Andamanee Boutique Resort has been open since December 2006 and is located about 800 meters from Nopparatthara Beach and two and a half kilometers from Ao Nang Beach. The property is the younger sister of the highly successful Theparat Lodge in Krabi Town. The Andamanee Boutique Resort’s off-the-beach setting will appeal to those seeking a quiet, non-touristic environment. The resort is cozy, spacious, and well-designed with large and comfortable rooms. Every room is decorated to reflect the local life. If this hotel looks like the one for you, all you need to do next is enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

地址/地图

175 Moo 5 Soi Nopparat Thara 10, Aonang,, Nopparat Thara, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

