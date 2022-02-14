KRABI TEST & GO

Andamanee Boutique Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.3

62 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 0
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 1
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 2
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 3
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 4
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 5
+30 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Andamanee is a playful word combination meaning 'sea jewel' and is a proper name for this property. The 50-room Andamanee Boutique Resort has been open since December 2006 and is located about 800 meters from Nopparatthara Beach and two and a half kilometers from Ao Nang Beach. The property is the younger sister of the highly successful Theparat Lodge in Krabi Town. The Andamanee Boutique Resort’s off-the-beach setting will appeal to those seeking a quiet, non-touristic environment. The resort is cozy, spacious, and well-designed with large and comfortable rooms. Every room is decorated to reflect the local life. If this hotel looks like the one for you, all you need to do next is enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Andamanee Boutique Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Andamanee Boutique Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

175 Moo 5 Soi Nopparat Thara 10, Aonang,, Nopparat Thara, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

크라비 아쿠아마린 리조트
7.9
평가
755 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
평가
180 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
스몰 리조트
8.1
평가
900 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
차다 타이 빌리지
7.9
평가
691 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 라 플라야 리조트
8
평가
1021 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 인
7.9
평가
2864 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 차 다 리조트
7.5
평가
634 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피스 라구나 리조트
8.1
평가
3503 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU