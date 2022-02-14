Andamanee Boutique Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Andamanee is a playful word combination meaning 'sea jewel' and is a proper name for this property. The 50-room Andamanee Boutique Resort has been open since December 2006 and is located about 800 meters from Nopparatthara Beach and two and a half kilometers from Ao Nang Beach. The property is the younger sister of the highly successful Theparat Lodge in Krabi Town. The Andamanee Boutique Resort’s off-the-beach setting will appeal to those seeking a quiet, non-touristic environment. The resort is cozy, spacious, and well-designed with large and comfortable rooms. Every room is decorated to reflect the local life. If this hotel looks like the one for you, all you need to do next is enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.