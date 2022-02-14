KRABI TEST & GO

Andamanee Boutique Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.3
rating with
62 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 0
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 1
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 2
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 3
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 4
Andamanee Boutique Resort - Image 5
+30 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Andamanee is a playful word combination meaning 'sea jewel' and is a proper name for this property. The 50-room Andamanee Boutique Resort has been open since December 2006 and is located about 800 meters from Nopparatthara Beach and two and a half kilometers from Ao Nang Beach. The property is the younger sister of the highly successful Theparat Lodge in Krabi Town. The Andamanee Boutique Resort’s off-the-beach setting will appeal to those seeking a quiet, non-touristic environment. The resort is cozy, spacious, and well-designed with large and comfortable rooms. Every room is decorated to reflect the local life. If this hotel looks like the one for you, all you need to do next is enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Andamanee Boutique Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Andamanee Boutique Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

175 Moo 5 Soi Nopparat Thara 10, Aonang,, Nopparat Thara, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
rating with
180 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU