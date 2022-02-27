รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 200 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 30m²
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
แกรนด์ดีลักซ์ 40m²
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- สระว่ายน้ำ
เรากำลังดำเนินการอัปเดตคำอธิบายที่พักนี้ให้แสดงในภาษาของท่านขออภัยในความไม่สะดวกมา ณ ที่นี้ Hotel Amber Pattaya มีห้องอาหารศูนย์ออกกำลังกายบาร์และสวนในพัทยากลาง โรงแรมระดับ 4 ดาวแห่งนี้มีบริการรูมเซอร์วิสและบริการดูแลเด็ก โรงแรมมีวิวเมืองสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งแผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมงและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีทั่วบริเวณ
ห้องพักที่โรงแรมมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่นทีวีจอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมเครื่องเป่าผมและฝักบัว ห้องพักทุกห้องมีตู้เย็น
มีบริการอาหารเช้าตามสั่งทุกเช้าที่ Hotel Amber Pattaya
ที่พักให้บริการที่พักระดับ 4 ดาวพร้อมห้องซาวน่าและระเบียงอาบแดด
สถานที่น่าสนใจยอดนิยมใกล้กับ Hotel Amber Pattaya ได้แก่ หาดพัทยา, Harbor Pattaya Megafun Mall และดิอเวนิวพัทยา สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติอู่ตะเภาระยอง - พัทยาซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากโรงแรมไป 30 กม. และที่พักมีบริการรถรับส่งสนามบินโดยมีค่าธรรมเนียม
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Pattaya)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูงฟรี
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- น้ำดื่มกาแฟและชาวันละ 2 ขวด
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
- 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
- ตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิ 2 ครั้งต่อวัน
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Medical room at the hotel
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 25 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมแอมเบอร์พัทยา
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- All good, would definitely stay there again.
Transfer from BKK airport all good and pre arranged by hotel, got tested when arrived at hotel and all paperwork sorted, told to go straight to room and wait for a WhatsApp message with results, could take up to 10 hours but arrived within 8 hours, room service was faultless all day, I stayed in the same hotel to do my day 5 test also.
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Es war alles sehr gut organisiert
- Es gab keine Nachteile. Evtl wären ein paar ausländische TV Sender nicht verkehrt gewesen.
Alles war sehr gut organisiert gewesen. Das Essen war in Ordnung, vielleicht sollte das Frühstück etwas nach europäischen Geschmack ausgerichtet werden. Dies ist aber Ansichtssache.
4.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Wonderful clean and smart hotel with friendly and helpful staff, would have liked to stay longer but could not as quarantine hotel
- Food not great, but acceptable
This is a great modern hotel, perfectly situated but peaceful and relaxing with truly wonderful caring staff.
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Excellent there was not one thing I could complain about I stay 14 days quarantine in my own country worst experience I had staying 7 days quarantine in Amber hotel Pattaya was a breeze.
- There’s isn’t any negative things from the pick up at the airport to the end of my seven days was positive.
Again like to thank the staff and Amber hotel for make me feel comfortable I like to thank the nurse who to a swap thank you . The hospitality of the hotel was great
5.0 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก
- Clean rooms and friendly staff
The food was very yummy and you will not get hungry,actually it was to much food for one person,but better get much then to little
4.7 Deluxe Room
I had a very very good service and the food is excellent and very very well received by the staff I enjoyed my experience with this hotel group thank you very much to the managers of this hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
No ja much to say, but need say something. All go good. I get what i need and be happy for my short wisit
4.8 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nice Clean Room
- Bed comfortable
- TV has international channels
- Great Shower
- Food excellent
- Great Wi-Fi
- Balcony
- Balcony View of shrubbery
- Could do more on single use plastics
Having to do 14 days quarantine at The Hotel Amber in Pattaya, location excellent, the service was second to none and the staff responded very quickly to any situation. I hope to revisit once things get back to normal. All in all if you're doing quarantine I highly recommend Amber Hotel Pattaya.
4.1 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very good service.
- The staff was friendly and helpful to almost all my needs.
- Good bed
- Good food.
- Very little space for putting your plates when eating
- Difficult to sit when eating
- There should be a table chair (with a back support) in the room
- Missed a sponge for cleaning the plates and cutlery, had to use my hands as in the woods and wilderness
All in all a good stay taking in mind the circumstances. One of the staff even sent me a note regretting her English language. No need to, the staff did an excellent job.
1.2 Deluxe Room
I am a man no hair but Room are so dirty by long hair is everywhere seem like they not clean it before give to new customer.You have to clean by your self even in ASQ Latter from hotel they said have service.Food when they give are so cold you have to put in Microwave or you have to order from out side. After you have a covid test also you cannot go out even 10 minuten
4.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- รสชาดไม่ค่อยดี อาหารไม่หลากหลาย
การบริการดี ห้องพักสะอาดน่าอยู่ อาหารไม่มีรสชาด หมอน ผ้าเช็ดตัวมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับตั้งแต่วันแรกที่เข้าพัก หมอนแข็ง ทำให้นอนหลับไม่สบาย
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
thanks to all the staff at amber , and stay safe , thanks so much for your hospitality, khap khun ma krup
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
- ใจดีมากพนักงานตอบสนอง
- ห้องพักสะดวกสบาย
- YouTube บนทีวี
- ระเบียง
- อาบน้ำสบาย
มีความสุขกับการพักที่นี่ ฉันจะแนะนำที่นี่ให้กับทุกคนที่จำเป็นต้องทำการกักกัน สถานที่ที่ดี
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- มีการแสดงภาพยนตร์ทางทีวี, มีการแสดง Formula F1, ข่าวสารและทุกอย่างอื่น ๆ
โรงแรมแอมเบอร์มีอัตราส่วนราคาต่อคุณภาพที่ยอดเยี่ยมมาก อาหารอร่อย ฝักบัว สุขภัณฑ์ ห้องน้ำ ดีและเรียบง่าย และอย่าลืมระเบียง
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานมืออาชีพ พวกเขาตอบอย่างรวดเร็วเมื่อติดต่อ
- ห้องสบายจริงๆ เตียงนุ่ม แอร์เย็น
- ห้องน้ำ/ฝักบัว ทันสมัยจริงๆ
- ฉันชอบนั่งบนระเบียงซึ่งมีวิวสระว่ายน้ำ สระว่ายน้ำมีน้ำไหลและเสียงสงบ
- บางวันอาหารที่จัดให้นั้นดีมากและบางวันก็ใช้ได้ แต่พนักงานก็รวดเร็วด้วยการสั่งซื้อกลับบ้าน
- ฉันเชื่อว่า WE* สามารถรีไซเคิลได้มากขึ้น ฉันได้ผ่านภาชนะพลาสติกจำนวนมาก
ไม่มีใครอยากถูกกักกัน แต่ @ Hotel Amber ฉันจะทำให้ดีที่สุด บริเวณนี้เงียบสงบและคุณภาพอากาศที่นี่ดีมาก ฉันจะพักที่นี่อีกแน่นอนเมื่อเรากลับมาเป็นปกติ
2.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- ไม่มีทางที่จะออกจากห้องไปพักผ่อนหย่อนใจได้เลย
- เมนูอาหารต่ำกว่ามาตรฐานมาก
- ห้ามทำความสะอาดห้อง 15 วัน!
รู้สึกเหมือนอยู่ในโรงพยาบาลอีโบลา ความกลัวได้ครอบงำความจริงที่ว่าลูกค้าเป็นมนุษย์จริงๆ คนจะถูกขังอยู่ในห้องเดียวเป็นเวลา 16 วันโดยไม่ต้องทำความสะอาดได้อย่างไร? ผู้เข้าพักทั้งหมดจะต้องทำการทดสอบเชิงลบ 4 ครั้ง 1 ก่อนเดินทาง 1 วันแรก 1 วันที่ 5 และวันที่ 12 อีกครั้ง เกินกำลัง?
3.8 Deluxe Room
ฉันพอใจกับบริการ แต่เจ็ดวันก็นานอยู่ดี! ฉันหวังว่าเมื่อฉันกลับมาเมืองไทยครั้งต่อไปจะไม่มีการรับประกันอีกต่อไป
4.2 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- วิวสวยจากระเบียง
- ห้องพักสะดวกสบาย
- อาหารค่อนข้างซ้ำซาก
- ข้าวมากเกินไป
ฉันมีความสุขในการเข้าพัก 10 วันอินเตอร์เน็ตไร้สายยอดเยี่ยมห้องพักสะดวกสบาย ฉันโชคดีและได้เห็นวิวของพัทยาจากระเบียง
5.0 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ทุกอย่างดีและยอมรับได้โดยไม่มีข้อตำหนิ
ทุกอย่างดีและยอมรับได้โดยไม่มีข้อตำหนิ เพียงแค่ว่าอาหารที่มีเมนูที่เราเลือกไม่ถูกต้องเป็นเวลา 1 หรือ 2 วัน จนถึงตอนนี้ดีมาก
3.2 Grand Deluxe
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- อาหารไม่ดีและส่วนน้อยเพิ่มขึ้น แต่ผักหรือเนื้อสัตว์เล็กน้อย
โชคดีสำหรับฉันเพียง 10 วันในการกักกันที่นี่ห้องพักขนาดใหญ่สะอาดดีมีระเบียง แต่อาหารไม่ดี