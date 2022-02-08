PATTAYA TEST & GO

Worita Cove Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
คะแนนจาก
648
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Seaview 30
฿14,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Built in , Worita Cove Hotel is a distinct addition to Pattaya and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Worita Cove Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property provides 24-hour front desk, 100% non-smoking, 24-hour fitness center to ensure the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 68 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Worita Cove Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

46/6 Moo.4, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

