Worita Cove Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
оценка с
648
Обновление February 8, 2022
Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Seaview 30
฿14,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Кофе-машина
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Открытые объекты
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда

Built in , Worita Cove Hotel is a distinct addition to Pattaya and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Worita Cove Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property provides 24-hour front desk, 100% non-smoking, 24-hour fitness center to ensure the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 68 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Worita Cove Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Если бы вы были гостем в Worita Cove Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

46/6 Moo.4, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

Популярные фильтры

