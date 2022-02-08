PATTAYA TEST & GO

Worita Cove Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8

648レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 0
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 1
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 2
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 3
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 4
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 5
+37 写真
迅速な対応
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 13最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にWorita Cove Hotel 直接連絡し、 Worita Cove Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Seaview 30
฿14,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース

Built in , Worita Cove Hotel is a distinct addition to Pattaya and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Worita Cove Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property provides 24-hour front desk, 100% non-smoking, 24-hour fitness center to ensure the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 68 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Worita Cove Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Worita Cove Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Worita Cove Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

46/6 Moo.4, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
との評価
856 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU