The Venue Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
คะแนนจาก
153
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
The Venue Residence - Image 0
The Venue Residence - Image 1
The Venue Residence - Image 2
The Venue Residence - Image 3
The Venue Residence - Image 4
The Venue Residence - Image 5
+40 รูปถ่าย
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe 28
฿14,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 34
฿15,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, family fun district of Pattaya, The Venue Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Venue Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers recreational facilities such as refreshing outdoor pool, outdoor/poolside bar, sun loungers to make your stay truly unforgettable. The outdoor bar offers views around the pool, terrace and The Jomtien Complex where you can sit, relax and watch the world go by. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Venue Residence.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • The Venue is SHA Extra Plus+ certified and offers 'Test and Go' and 'Sandbox' packages.
  • Transfer from the airport is by private (not shared) limo. Maximum of 2 passengers per car.
คะแนน
4.3/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
1
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
🇬🇧Edward

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe
เชิงลบ
  • Their Amazing Cabaret Show still in COVID Lockdown. for Health and Safety Regulations. Understand reopening Mid February
  • Still lots of the Great Cast Boy Dancers and Lady Boys calling in for Coffee etc.

They have been open before during COVID with Great Social Distancing, but whilst Restaurants and Bars are deemed to be OK by The Thai Government. ShowBars are still Banned...STUPID Its safer then a Packed Indoor Restaurant.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

413/26 Jomtien Complex,Thappraya Road, Jomtien, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

