Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
note avec
648 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Seaview 30
฿14,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Cafetière
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail

Built in , Worita Cove Hotel is a distinct addition to Pattaya and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Worita Cove Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property provides 24-hour front desk, 100% non-smoking, 24-hour fitness center to ensure the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 68 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Worita Cove Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

46/6 Moo.4, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

