PATTAYA TEST & GO

Worita Cove Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8

648 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 0
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 1
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 2
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 3
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 4
Worita Cove Hotel - Image 5
+37 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 13 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Worita Cove Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Worita Cove Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Seaview 30
฿14,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커피 머신
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간

Built in , Worita Cove Hotel is a distinct addition to Pattaya and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Worita Cove Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property provides 24-hour front desk, 100% non-smoking, 24-hour fitness center to ensure the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 68 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Worita Cove Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Worita Cove Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Worita Cove Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

46/6 Moo.4, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
평가
958 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
평가
153 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
평가
856 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU