Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1

856レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 83最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にThe Sun Xclusive Hotel 直接連絡し、 The Sun Xclusive Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

No-Show will be fully charged. If booking cancelled before 10 days of arrival refund requests will be accepted deducting the processing fees.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room (Limited View) 26
฿11,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 26
฿11,496 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,496 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • 作業スペース
  • ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 28
฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Executive Room 35
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ヨガマット

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Pattaya, look no further than The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified). From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is located at the corner between the Pattaya Second Road and Thap Praya Road. With its prime location, the hotel is very convenient for guests to go anywhere in South Pattaya, especially Walking Street which is within walking distance from the hotel. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities such as a shower, coffee/tea maker, LCD/plasma screen TV, air conditioning, and in-room safe to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

住所/地図

358/27 M.10 Thap Phraya Rd. T.Nongprue A.Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

