The Sun Xclusive Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Pattaya, look no further than The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified). From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is located at the corner between the Pattaya Second Road and Thap Praya Road. With its prime location, the hotel is very convenient for guests to go anywhere in South Pattaya, especially Walking Street which is within walking distance from the hotel. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities such as a shower, coffee/tea maker, LCD/plasma screen TV, air conditioning, and in-room safe to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Sun Xclusive Hotel (SHA Certified) is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.