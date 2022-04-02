CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Viang Thapae Resort - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
rating with
340 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Built in 2014, Viang Thapae Resort is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1.7 km away, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Viang Thapae Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Viang Thapae Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, closet are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, massage, solarium to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Viang Thapae Resort.

Address / Map

47 Soi 4 Thapae Road., Chang Klan., Muang, Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

