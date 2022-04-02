CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Viang Thapae Resort - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
Bewertung mit
340 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 2, 2022
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 0
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 1
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 2
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 3
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 4
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 5
+35 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Built in 2014, Viang Thapae Resort is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1.7 km away, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Viang Thapae Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Viang Thapae Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, closet are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, massage, solarium to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Viang Thapae Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Viang Thapae Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Viang Thapae Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

47 Soi 4 Thapae Road., Chang Klan., Muang, Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
65 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU