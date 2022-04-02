CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Viang Thapae Resort - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5

340 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 0
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 1
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 2
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 3
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 4
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 5
+35 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Built in 2014, Viang Thapae Resort is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1.7 km away, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Viang Thapae Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Viang Thapae Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, closet are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, massage, solarium to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Viang Thapae Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Viang Thapae Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Viang Thapae Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

47 Soi 4 Thapae Road., Chang Klan., Muang, Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU