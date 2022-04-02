CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Viang Thapae Resort - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
waardering met
340 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 2, 2022
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 0
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 1
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 2
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 3
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 4
Viang Thapae Resort - Image 5
+35 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Built in 2014, Viang Thapae Resort is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1.7 km away, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Viang Thapae Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Viang Thapae Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, closet are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, massage, solarium to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Viang Thapae Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Viang Thapae Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Viang Thapae Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

47 Soi 4 Thapae Road., Chang Klan., Muang, Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
waardering met
381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
waardering met
65 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
waardering met
20 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU