CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Makka Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
rating with
879 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Makka Hotel - Image 0
Makka Hotel - Image 1
Makka Hotel - Image 2
Makka Hotel - Image 3
Makka Hotel - Image 4
Makka Hotel - Image 5
+36 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Chiang Mai, Makka Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, the airport can be reached within 15 minutes and Chiang Mai’s well-known walking street night bazaar is located within walking distance. The hotel offers easy access to various temples, cultural points of interest, and tourist destinations. This charming, 2-story boutique offers 26 guestrooms surrounded by gardens. Uniquely designed with contemporary northern Thai style and Buddhist philosophy in mind, this feel-like-home hotel makes guests feel relaxed in both body and mind. A library and private garden are only a couple of the facilities offered to enrich the guests’ stay. Makka Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Makka Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Makka Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

18 Soi 8 Phrapokklao Rd., T.Phrasing, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU