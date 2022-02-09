CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Makka Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

879レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Makka Hotel - Image 0
Makka Hotel - Image 1
Makka Hotel - Image 2
Makka Hotel - Image 3
Makka Hotel - Image 4
Makka Hotel - Image 5
+36 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Chiang Mai, Makka Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, the airport can be reached within 15 minutes and Chiang Mai’s well-known walking street night bazaar is located within walking distance. The hotel offers easy access to various temples, cultural points of interest, and tourist destinations. This charming, 2-story boutique offers 26 guestrooms surrounded by gardens. Uniquely designed with contemporary northern Thai style and Buddhist philosophy in mind, this feel-like-home hotel makes guests feel relaxed in both body and mind. A library and private garden are only a couple of the facilities offered to enrich the guests’ stay. Makka Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Makka Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Makka Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

18 Soi 8 Phrapokklao Rd., T.Phrasing, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU